International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Downgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

International Petroleum Price Performance

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.09 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.