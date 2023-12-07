Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.