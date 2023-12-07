Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

