InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $40.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $21.26 on Thursday. InMode has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

