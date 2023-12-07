Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 2.9 %

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 157.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $480.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.65 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,106 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,024,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,220,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.