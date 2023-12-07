Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

Hess Trading Down 1.5 %

HES opened at $136.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

