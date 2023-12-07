Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Fluent

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,280 over the last 90 days. 21.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 228,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter worth $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

