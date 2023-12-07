Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.