Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 3.4 %
LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
