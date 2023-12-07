Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 3.4 %

LODE opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $54.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 2,266.90%. Analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Comstock by 71.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comstock by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

