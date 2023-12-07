CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CTRE opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

