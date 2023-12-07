CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNA. Stephens raised CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $521.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $67.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

