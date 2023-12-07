BowFlex (NYSE:NLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BowFlex (NYSE:NLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BowFlex Stock Performance

BowFlex has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of BowFlex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BowFlex during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowFlex during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BowFlex by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BowFlex during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowFlex in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

BowFlex Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail.

