Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $13.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.76.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $11.74 on Monday. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $52,090,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

