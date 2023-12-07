Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

AZPN opened at $194.21 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.67.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after buying an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,247,000 after buying an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after acquiring an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

