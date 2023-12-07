Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $188,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

