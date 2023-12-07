Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
