Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,289 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

