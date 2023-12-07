Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

