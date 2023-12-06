Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

XNET opened at $1.63 on Friday. Xunlei has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 132.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xunlei during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

