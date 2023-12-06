West Tower Group LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after acquiring an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

