West Tower Group LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $12,519,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DHI opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

