West Tower Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,142 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
