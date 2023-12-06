Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,480,605. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

