W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,659. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.10.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.51%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.