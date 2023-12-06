W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

CRM traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $252.51. 1,068,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,766. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.48 and its 200-day moving average is $214.56. The company has a market cap of $244.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,902,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 894,824 shares of company stock worth $199,393,417. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

