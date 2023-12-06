W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after purchasing an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 255,249 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.2 %

BLK traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $752.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

