W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. 869,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $81.05. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
