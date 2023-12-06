W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 317 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,418 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mane Global Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP now owns 426,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,268,000 after acquiring an additional 227,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 267,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $76,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692,877. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $818.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

