Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,573. The firm has a market cap of $336.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $422.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

