UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 180,438 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

