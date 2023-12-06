UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 249,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,523,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Datadog at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Datadog Trading Up 0.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.92, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $8,405,271.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $240,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,589.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,808 shares of company stock valued at $35,348,424. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

