UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $226.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.92. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

