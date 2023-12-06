UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $15.39 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,248 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $133.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.