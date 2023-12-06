UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 64,098 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

