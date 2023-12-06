UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 251,742 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Novartis by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

