UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.
Read Our Latest Report on QCOM
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.