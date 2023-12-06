UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 525,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,495,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

