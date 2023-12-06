UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 507.0% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,424,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,883 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,588,000 after acquiring an additional 97,808 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.51 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

