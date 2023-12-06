Ulysses Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ulysses Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ulysses Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,873. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

