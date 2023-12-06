Ulysses Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Generac by 34.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Generac by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 2.6 %

GNRC traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,443. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.