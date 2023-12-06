Ulysses Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.12. 1,128,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,344,470. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

