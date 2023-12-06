U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.77. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

