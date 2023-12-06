Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

