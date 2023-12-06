Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

TNXP opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76,935 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

