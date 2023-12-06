Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %
TNXP opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $11.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
