Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,962 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Splunk worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

