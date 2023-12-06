The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 212.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,342 shares of company stock worth $20,462,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $163.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

