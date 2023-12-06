The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lowered by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Dec 6th, 2023

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,130 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Coca-Cola worth $1,041,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 591,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,549 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. 3,106,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,508. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

