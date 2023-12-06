Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,574,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,315. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

