Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Teck Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.