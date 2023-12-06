Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What is dividend harvesting?
- How to Invest in Esports
- Investing in quantum computing: A guide
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Marvell Technology at a critical pivot: 30% upside is possible
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.