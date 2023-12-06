Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

About Taitron Components

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

