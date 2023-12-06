Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.43 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 16.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

